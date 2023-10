ST. LOUIS – Spire employees will also be making improvements to several St. Louis City parks for their ‘Day of Good’ effort.

Crews will be re-painting facilities, tearing up and re-paving asphalt, clearing up brush, and re-soiling the area.

They’ll be at Penrose and Fairgrounds Park Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and at Carondelet Park Friday at the same time.