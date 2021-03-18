Spire Missouri customers to see natural gas bills up slightly

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Spire Missouri announced Thursday customers will see natural gas rates changes in April. Prices will be less than a dollar.

The company said the rate change is due to the warmer than normal weather in the Spire East and Spire West districts.

Spire Missouri East provides natural gas service to approximately 654,600 customers in the city of St. Louis as well as the Missouri counties of St. Louis, St. Charles, Butler, Iron, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Crawford, St. Francois, and Ste. Genevieve.

A Spire East Missouri customer using 100 Ccf of natural gas in a given billing month will see a line item increase of approximately $0.85 a month on their bill.

Spire Missouri West provides natural gas service to about 522,000 customers in Andrew, Barry, Barton, Bates, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Dade,DeKalb, Greene, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Lafayette, Lawrence, McDonald,Moniteau, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline, Stone and Vernon counties.

A Spire West Missouri customer will see an increase of approximately $0.69 a month in their bill.