ST. LOUIS – Utility companies Spire and Evergy are offering to help customers reduce their energy consumption and bills.

The Pay As You Save (PAYS) program allows customers to receive a free, no-obligation home energy assessment. Eligible customers can get energy-efficiency upgrades with little or no upfront expenses.

Evergy launched its PAYS program in 2021. This is first time both Spire and Evergy are jointly offering to assist customers with utility costs.

If you sign up for the program, energy analysts will visit your home and create a customized plan with recommendations for cost-effective upgrades, such as a new air conditioner, furnace, water heater, duct sealing, or insulation improvements.

Customers would then repay the cost of the upgrades via a fixed monthly charge on their utility bills.

For more information on the PAYS program and to see if you’re eligible, visit SpireEnergy.com/PAYS or Evergy.com/PAYS.