Spire warning customers about potential shutdown in December

ST. LOUIS — Natural gas company Spire is warning customers about a potential winter shutdown that could affect more than 650,000 households and businesses in the St. Louis area.

“We’re confident that we’ve done everything we can to demonstrate the critical role the pipeline plays in providing the St. Louis community with energy, but there are no guarantees it will operate beyond Dec. 13,” the company said in a recent email to customers.

In October, Spire asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow it to keep operating a pipeline through Illinois and Missouri. The U.S. Court of Appeals had voted in June that the 2018 approval of the 65-mile natural gas pipeline was unlawful.

The court ruled that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission “failed to adequately balance public benefits and adverse impacts” of the pipeline. The court also questioned the pipeline’s necessity.

Spire cited a severe cold spell last winter as evidence of the pipeline’s value.

The company said in its email to customers that while it’s hopeful the government will extend the approval for the pipeline to operate for the full winter heating season, it wants customers to be prepared.