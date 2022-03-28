ST. LOUIS – Spire’s free online energy assessment tool is projected to have helped Missouri customers save more than $2 million in total.

It debuted last spring and works by showing them the energy efficiency of their homes. The energy assessment tool is available at no cost to Spire Missouri residential customers.

Once customers establish an account, the energy assessment, on average, takes less than 10 minutes. Upon completion, customers receive a report along with rebate recommendations.

