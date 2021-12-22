Spirit Airlines now flies daily from STL to Cancun

ST. LOUIS – Travelers can now take Spirit Airlines from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Cancun, Mexico.

The flights began Wednesday. They will depart daily at 6:30 a.m. from concourse C. Spirit will also have a daily return flight from Cancun. That flight is scheduled to arrive in St. Louis at 2:03 p.m. Cancun is known for its beaches, resorts, and nightlife.

“Spirit Airlines continued growth at St. Louis Lambert International is a great way to end this remarkable year,” STL Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said. “In March, the airline announced its arrival at STL, and today it flies to eight destinations. We are grateful to see Spirit’s commitment to this region.”

Spirit also flights from St. Louis to Tampa, Orlando, Phoenix, Fort Myers, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.