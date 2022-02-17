Spirit Airlines to offer nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach starting in May

A Spirit airlines plane is seen at the Las Vegas International Airport (LAS) gate on August 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Weekly flights from St. Louis to Myrtle Beach will be offered this spring. Starting May 26, Spirit Airlines will offer nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach between 2-3 times a week, according to a press release.

“Lots of people are looking to head out to great leisure destinations like the South Carolina beaches this summer, and we’re excited to launch some new routes and resume others to help our guests get their fun in the sun,” said John Kirby, vice president of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines.

“These new routes, in addition to our existing schedule, makes Spirit the leading carrier to Myrtle Beach.”

The airline continues to invest in MYR with nearly 30 daily departures during the peak season, including markets with multiple flight options such as twice-daily service to Baltimore, Detroit, Hartford, New York LaGuardia, Newark, and more.

“Spirit Airlines is an exceptional asset to our community, with the airline transporting more than 44% of all passengers at MYR. This announcement is a huge win for our travelers and we’re thrilled to offer customers more choices than ever on the Spirit network,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of Airports for Myrtle Beach International Airport. “This investment further reaffirms Spirit’s dedication to the Grand Strand and we are incredibly appreciative of their continued partnership.”

Spirit celebrated its 25th year serving Myrtle Beach last year, according to the press release.