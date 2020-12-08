Spirit of St. Louis Air Show returning in 2022

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The US Navy Blue Angels will take to the skies above Chesterfield as the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show and STEM Expo return in 2022.

The air show is scheduled for June 11-12, 2022. Additional performers will be announced in 2021 and 2022.

The Blue Angels will headline the event. The pilots will be performing in made-in-Missouri Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets.

Spirit of St. Louis Airport has hosted previous air shows in 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2019.

All tickets will be sold online only.