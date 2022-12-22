ST. LOUIS — Are you ready, kids? Join SpongeBob SquarePants at the Red Flag on February 10, 2023, for a Bikini Bottom Rave and throw it back to your early 2000s youth.

The Bikini Bottom Party, a TikTok-born rave with a SpongeBob theme, will take place in 2023 in cities across the United States.

The SpongeBob music is remixed and played in an electronic style at the rave. According to WKRG, the same event planners behind the Shrek Rave were also responsible for the SpongeBob Bikini Bottom Rave.

Red Flag opens at 9 o’clock at night, and patrons must be over the age of 21 to enter. To purchase, check out this link.

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?

SpongeBob and his pals live in a city-state under the sea called Bikini Bottom. Bikini Bottom is located in the Pacific Ocean, to be more specific beneath Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands, as stated in the show’s summary.