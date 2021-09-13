Sports bar operators hopeful Cardinals can make playoffs

ST. LOUIS– Oddsmakers say it’s still a longshot but some local baseball fans are hopeful the St. Louis Cardinals can find a way to get into the playoffs.

“We haven’t had a good playoff run for any of St. Louis since the Stanley Cup run in 2019,” said Will Boyer, general manager of The Post Sports Bar and Grill in Creve Coeur.

He said the return of college and professional football has been good for business. He said a playoff run would help make up for what’s been a tough time for many area bars and restaurants.

“All of our tables are socially distanced,” he said.

“Our industry was crippled uh the last year,” said Jamie Corona, bar manager at Duke’s in Soulard.

He said all the staff is fully vaccinated and believes sports fans are feeling more comfortable returning to watch games. Corona is also hopeful the Cardinals can find a way to get into the playoffs. He said, “It would be a good thing for all of us.”

The Cardinals began Monday 1 game behind the Cincinnati Reds and the San Diego Padres for the final Wild Card playoff spot in the National League.