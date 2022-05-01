ST. LOUIS – A shooting outside a south St. Louis sports bar lands two people in the hospital.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says a man and woman were celebrating a birthday at the Press Box Sports Bar & Kitchen in the 2700 block of Gravois Road in Dutchtown.

Just after 11 p.m., the couple saw a group of men breaking into a relative’s vehicle and yelled for the suspects to stop.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun and started shooting. Both the man and woman were struck by gunfire. Police say they remain hospitalized.