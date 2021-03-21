Sports rivalry unites family of young mother lost to cancer

ST. LOUIS – Steve and Maghen Waterkotte’s courtship started courtside.

“Our first date was Valentine’s Day. I was a poor law student,” Steve said. “We went to an Oklahoma City University NAIA basketball game – free admission.”

When they married after graduation, only sports could separate what God joined together. Steve, from St. Louis, bleeds Mizzou black and gold. Maghen, a native Okie, claimed crimson and cream for her beloved Sooners.

“It was just part of our household. She really didn’t have a choice, you know?” said Bret Petty, Maghen’s dad.

Steve said he loathed Oklahoma on the gridiron more than anything.

“I had a lot of hate for Oklahoma football all the way growing up because they’ve done nothing but beat Mizzou,” he said.

That was, until Oct. 23, 2010, when Mizzou beat the #1 ranked Oklahoma Sooners in football.

“I was on cloud nine. Mizzou just beat the number one team in the country, a team that I’ve never seen us beat in my life. (Maghen) was genuinely salty,” Steve said.

When their divided house grew to include children, even the kids planted fan flags.

“If you ask them where they’re going to college, Scarlet says OU. You ask my son where he’s going to college, he says Tigers,” Steve said. “They can go anywhere in the country, as long as it’s not Texas or Kansas.”

But they would’ve taken a loved one turned Longhorn over the opponent they encountered in the fall of 2019.

“Left my office on a Friday, went to urgent care to meet her because now it’s her third trip,” Steve said. “The doctor from urgent care ordered a CT scan. He came back in the room and informed us. She said (Maghen) has multiple brain masses, abnormalities.”

Two days later, she was in surgery. Two months later, they got the diagnosis – epithelioid sarcoma, a rare soft-tissue cancer.

“We found that out in January of 2020. It was then that we knew it was terminal,” Steve said.

“Steve and my wife were there 99% of the time. I was there about 95% of the time,” Petty said. “Our son came in. We took turns with her and each day it got worse.”

Maghen battled cancer for 13 months and entered hospice December 30.

“And then I took the kids to say goodbye. One final time, Maghen was alert. She hugged them, kissed them; told them how much she loved the kids,” Steve said.

Maghen Waterkotte died Jan. 4, 2021. She was 37.

“She went peacefully after a long, tough fight,” Petty said.

Steve could only take solace in the fact his wife was no longer in pain.

“…Those last two months were very, very hard. She endured a lot of pain. She did it gracefully and she fought. She never complained,” he said.

Maghen’s sooner spirit, set in stone at her final resting place. And rest assured, she picked this matchup made in heaven.

“When they said 8-9 seed, Mizzou and OU, I had a grin, chuckled, and I looked up and I knew Maghen was just kind of toying with me and it’s game on now,” Steve said.

A back-and-forth first half set the stage for late game drama, but the Sooners were too much down the stretch. Oklahoma won the game 72-68.

“If we would’ve lost to any other team, there would be a lot more sting. Maghen’s celebrating. She came out victorious,” Steve said.

Not once, but twice. Wouldn’t you know, just a few hours after OU won, the Texas Longhorns were eliminated from the tournament. Perhaps another message from Maghen, for those determined to keep her memory alive.

“In our house, we have a picture of her from her wedding on the beach,” Petty said. “Every time I look at it, I think of Maghen, think of the good times and how she blessed our family.”

A family once roiled in rivalry, together forever on Team Maghen.