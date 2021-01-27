Spreading love amid the pandemic; florists and chocolatiers gear up for a busy holiday

ST. LOUIS – It’s a holiday of love but during the pandemic, we may be further apart than we’d like. It may not feel like it but Valentine’s Day is right around the corner.

Local businesses are gearing up for a busy couple of weeks. Online ordering has been quite the boon for Always in Bloom and Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company. Online sales continue as we approach Feb. 14

Holidays are still a busy time for these businesses during the pandemic. Last Mother’s Day, Always in Bloom saw record sales.

Even though you may not be able to visit that special someone this year, there are ways to still show them you are there.

Florists urge customers to order early to avoid any delays. One challenge is that Valentine’s Day falls on a Sunday, all the more reason to plan ahead since many people want to send their loved one flowers at work. If they aren’t in the office on Sunday, you may want to plan for the previous week.