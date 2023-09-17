ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating what led up to a spree of shattered car windows overnight in the Central West End neighborhood.

FOX 2 has learned of damage to at least 15 cars in the neighborhood sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Windows were busted for many cars parked near the corner of Lindell Boulevard and Euclid Avenue.

Pick-up trucks, sedans and SUVs all suffered significant damage. It’s unclear if victims had items stolen while their windows were shattered.

FOX 2 has reached out to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on the matter. Police say they are investigating, but have not yet provided further updates as of Sunday afternoon.