ST. LOUIS – Millions of people are traveling this time of year for spring break. That includes the thousands of passengers flying in and out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport. TSA’s website shows travel numbers are up for the month of March compared to 2022. The website shows 36 million people have travelled so far this month, compared to 32.5 million last year.

AAA said you might notice higher prices this spring break. They said domestic airfare is up at least 20% compared to last year, and hotel prices are up at least 20% too. They said another increase this year is international travel numbers. AAA data shows spring break travel is up internationally by 30% from 2022.

“It really wasn’t the crowded. We were surprised. There was a lot of traffic, but the numbers in the airport weren’t that bad,” Scott Morris said.

AAA said hot spots here in the U.S. include Florida, Hawaii, and Las Vegas. One family traveling home from Orlando said make sure you pack your patience.

“Traveling there was a nightmare. It was fine getting out of here, but then we sat on the tarmac for about an hour there. Then it took an hour and a half to get our luggage in Orlando,” Kelly Drazba said.

Passengers at Lambert said they didn’t have any issues getting home to St. Louis.

“The flight home has been easy-breezy. But it did take us a couple of hours to get there,” said Drazba.

Morris added: “For the international, for sure. I don’t know that I would be two hours early for the domestic. But yeah, things were really smooth.”