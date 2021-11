SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Local barbershop quartet Coaches 4 is honoring veterans by performing three patriotic songs.

Coaches 4 comprises three former Hillcrest High School coaches, Jeff Klein, Lou Fees and Gary Strunk, and former Hillcrest state Championship Basketball player Kent Meador.

The group has been performing together for over 10 years.

The group sang “The Star Spangled Banner,” “God Bless America,” and “Proud to be an American.”