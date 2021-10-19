Springfield Cardinals player describes his first encounter with a black bear

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Cardinals pitching prospect was bitten by a black bear while hunting in Wisconsin.

Dalton Roach, 25, with the Springfield Cardinals, says it was the first time he had ever seen a bear while hunting. He was in a tree stand when he saw the bear making its way towards him.

Roach at first thought the bear was just making its way through the forest, but soon the bear was directly under his tree. Then the bear started to climb its way toward Roach.

Roach tells KOLR10 what happened next: