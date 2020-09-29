Springfield college leaders ask city to extend mask mandate

LIBERTY, Mo. — The leaders of four colleges and universities in Springfield are urging city leaders to extend a mask mandate that is scheduled to end in mid-October.

The leaders of Missouri State, Evangel, Drury universities and Ozarks Technical Community College said in a letter to Springfield leaders that extending the mask requirement would help them more safely serve their students and faculty members.

The college officials said students on their campuses are following the mask requirement and COVID-19 cases are starting to decline. The schools intend to continue the mandate even if it ends in the city.