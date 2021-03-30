Springfield health department to hold mega vaccination clinic at Hammons Student Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will be holding a mega vaccination clinic at Hammons Student Center next week.

The event will be April 8-9. Hammons Student Center is on the Missouri State University campus.

The goal of the event is to vaccinate 10,000 individuals over the two-day event, which would be the largest single-site event to date in the State of Missouri, the Health Department says.

If you want to attend this event, the Health Department says you must first register through Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator. Once you register, you will receive an email from the MO DHSS Vaccine Navigator system to schedule an appointment.

If you do not have internet access, the Health Department can help with registration. Those who need help can call the Health Department’s COVID-19 call center at (417) 874-1211 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is no charge to get the vaccine.