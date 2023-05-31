SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local chef will be making her debut on MasterChef: United Tastes of America this week.

On this season of MasterChef, home cooks from all over the nation compete against each other based on their region and culinary skills. The four regions include the West, Northeast, Midwest and South.

Local home chef Sarah Fry will make her debut as a contestant on the “Midwest Audition” episode on Wednesday, May 31, on FOX at 7:00 p.m.

There will be five slots—or aprons— available for each region making up the top 20 finalists in America. Fry will be one of ten contestants competing for five positions representing the Midwest.

In the interview above, she talks about Gordan Ramsey and cooking “a unique dish from home”. The dish is Springfield Style Cashew Chicken!

MasterChef Season 13 judges include Gordan Ramsey, Aarón Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich. Guest judges Daphne Oz, Graham Elliot, Susan Feniger, Tiffany Derry, Andre Rush, and season 11 winner Kelsey Murphy will also make an appearance throughout the season.