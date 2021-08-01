Springfield hospital treats record number of COVID patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Springfield hospital reached an unfortunate new record on Sunday when the number of coronavirus patients in its care rose to 187.

CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards urged residents via Twitter to get vaccinated to protect others.

The Kansas City Star reports that on Saturday, Edwards wrote on social media that the hospital had 180 infected inpatients, which at the time was a new record. The number was as low as 28 patients about eight weeks ago.

In Greene County, where Springfield is located, 42.5% of the population has initiated vaccination and 36.2% has completed the vaccination process.

Statewide, 48.1% of the population has initiated the vaccine and 41.3% has completed it.