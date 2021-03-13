Springfield man charged with murder in fatal shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Springfield man has been charged with fatally shooting a man who was dating his ex-girlfriend.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that 22-year-old Zachary Dunbar was charged this week with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action in the Feb. 27 death of 31-year-old Cory McHaffie.
Charging documents say a witness identified Dunbar as the shooter. The statement says witnesses also told police that Dunbar and McHaffie had been at odds in part because McHaffie was dating Dunbar’s ex-girlfriend.