UPDATE: Springfield man missing for a week; last seen at St. Louis VA

UPDATE: Authorities canceled the advisory Monday afternoon after Mr. Roller was located safe.

ST. LOUIS – An Endangered SILVER Advisory has been issued for a 61-year-old man who went missing over a week ago.

According to investigators, Rodger Roller of Springfield was in St. Louis at a VA medical facility when he disappeared.

Roller was last seen on Sunday, April 11 at the VA St. Louis Health Care System at 915 N. Grand Boulevard.

Police described Roller as a white man, 6’1” tall and 185 pounds, with black/grey hair, brown eyes, and a dark tan complexion. He has scars on his abdomen and right wrist and he’s wheelchair-bound.

Anyone who has seen Roller or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately to contact their nearest law enforcement agency. You can also call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.