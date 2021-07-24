Springfield man who shot 2 strangers gets life sentences

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 33-year-old Springfield man who shot two strangers has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.

Kwaim Stenson was sentenced Friday after being convicted in May of several felonies for shooting a person riding a bike and another person who was out walking in June 2019.

Both victims survived. Stenson shot the victims from his car as he drove through north Springfield and unincorporated Greene County.

During the sentencing hearing Friday, Greene County Judge Michael Cordonnier said Stenson had shown no regret for his actions and the long sentences were necessary to protect society from him.

Prosecutors said Stenson intended to kill people but his motive is still unclear.