A view of Ukraine’s national flag waves above the capital with the Motherland Monument on the right, in Kyiv Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Some airlines have halted or diverted flights to Ukraine amid heightened fears that an invasion by Russia is imminent despite intensive weekend talks between the Kremlin and the West. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield-based church is in Poland supporting Ukrainian refugees.

Connect Church is working to give supplies to those fleeing from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

They are in need of the following donations:

Dry Food

Canned Food

Energy Bars

Thermal Clothing

Medical Supplies

Yoga mats to sleep on

Blankets and sleeping bags

The church is looking to find a storage facility in Poland to house the supplies.