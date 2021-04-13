Springfield, Mo. mailman charged for sexually assaulting an older woman he delivered mail to

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A mailman has been charged after delivering mail to a 78-year-old woman then sexually assaulted her.

According to court documents, 59-year-old Mark Poag has been charged with first-degree sodomy.

Court documents say Poag and the older woman had several interactions before the assault on Feb. 14, 2021. The woman told Springfield Police that on different days he would ask for the woman’s name, her age, would talk at her front door. The woman also recalled two instances where Poag gave the woman a hug and a kiss.

Court records say Poag had entered the woman’s home after her doctor wrote a note asking for her mail to be delivered to her door instead of having the woman walk to the street to collect the mail.

On February 14, the woman opened the garage door for Poag to wipe off his feet due to a snowstorm in mid-February. He then went inside her home, setting the mail on the woman’s kitchen table then proceeding to sit down in her living room.

The probable cause statement says the woman went to her bedroom then Poag followed. The woman told police Poag picked her up and threw her down on the bed with her face in a pillow.

The woman told Poag to “get off of me” while he began undressing her. Poag then tried to have sex with the woman, but she tried to crawl away. After a while of him attempting to penetrate, the woman says Poag got off of her and got dressed, then went to the bathroom. He then left after that.

The investigator with the Springfield Police Department then contacted a postal inspector with USPS. The investigator gave SPD six dates where Poag was at the woman’s house for more than ten minutes.

Those dates were:

February 13

February 16

February 18

February 19

February 23

February 26

After this incident, the woman told police Poag did not enter her home again. On February 26, authorities figured out Poag was at the home for 18 minutes. The postal inspector told authorities there was no reason a mailman should be at a home for that long.

Court records say the woman no longer felt safe in her home after 20 years and had to move to avoid Poag showing up again.