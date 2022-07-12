SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A federal grand jury indicted a 40-year-old Springfield man Tuesday for alleged drug trafficking.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Missouri said Anthony Cortez Lewis had been selling fentanyl from his residence and vehicle.

Springfield police detectives obtained a warrant to search Lewis’ home on June 23. While checking a bedroom, detectives found a blue duffel bag on the floor containing 825 grams (1.8 pounds) of fentanyl.

As investigators were searching the home, police elsewhere observed Lewis conducting suspected drug transactions near Sunshine Street and Ingram Mill Avenue from his Tesla. Officers conducted a traffic stop a short time later and arrested Lewis.

When Lewis arrived at Greene County Jail, officers conducted a strip search and found 17 individually-wrapped baggies from Lewis’ rectum, containing approximately 13.1 grams of a substance resembling fentanyl.

Lewis was charged with one count of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.