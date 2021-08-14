Springfield shooting victim dies at hospital, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police say one of the men wounded in a Springfield double shooting has died at a hospital.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that police identified the man who died Thursday as 34-year-old Calvin James III. Police found James and the other victim inside a sedan on Aug. 5 while responding to a report of a car crash.

They later determined that the men had been shot about 1 mile (1.61 kilometers) north of where they crashed.

The other victim has been released from the hospital. Police say they have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting.

