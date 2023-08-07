SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra is joining forces once again with the St. Louis Ballet to bring Tchaikovsky’s “The Sleeping Beauty” to Springfield.

The full-length ballet will close out the Symphony’s 89th season on May 11, 2024. Tickets go on sale August 9, 2023, at Hammons Hall Box office. Group sales can be made through the Symphony offices.

“Our collaboration with the Saint Louis Ballet this past season succeeded beyond our wildest imagination. We heard from so many patrons who wanted more that we decided to do it again! Gen Horiuchi, the artistic director of the SLB, chose to follow Swan Lake with another amazing story ballet by Tchaikovsky – The Sleeping Beauty. If there is another score that is as familiar and iconic as Swan Lake, it has to be Sleeping Beauty,” says Kyle Wiley Pickett, Music Director. “We are proud to be artistic partners with this remarkable ballet company, and we’re so happy to be able to bring them to our Springfield audience again!”

For more information, visit the Symphony’s website or Facebook page.