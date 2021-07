ST. LOUIS – More than 850 Square Inc. employees moved into their new Downtown digs Monday.

The Post-Dispatch reported that the San Francisco-based payment processing company is allowing vaccinated employees to work from its new office located at 900 North Tucker Boulevard. That’s the former home of the Post-Dispatch.

The company is led by St. Louis native and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. The company moved from the Cortex Innovation District and signed a 15-year lease at the new Downtown location.