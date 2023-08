ST. LOUIS – SSM Health is partnering with medical tech company, Siemens Healthineers for a 10-year deal.

The agreement is focused on expanding access to high-quality care and training more healthcare workers. Siemens will provide SSM Health with the latest technology, software, and technology at all of their sites in Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.

They’ll also invest in programs that expand early detection and management of chronic diseases in underserved communities.