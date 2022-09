ST. LOUIS – SSM Health and the St. Louis Area Food Bank are partnering to get food to residents in need.

They are hosting a drive-thru food fair Tuesday at the St. Joseph Hospital Campus in St. Charles. The hospital and the food bank say alleviating food insecurity is essential to good health care.

The event is free and open to the public. It’s happening Tuesday morning from 9:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m.