SSM Health, BJC expand access to monoclonal antibody treatment

ST. LOUIS – Two major health care systems in St. Louis are partnering to expand access to drugs that could keep COVID patients out of the hospital.

The drugs are called monoclonal antibodies. They treat high-risk patients who get sick with COVID. Both SSM Health and BJC Healthcare in St. Louis are teaming up to expand access to the drugs that are given at infusion centers.

The therapy may help reduce symptoms and keep patients out of the hospital if they have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

It is also available to unvaccinated or immune-compromised individuals who have been exposed to COVID.

Medical experts say if monoclonal antibodies are given within five days of the onset of COVID symptoms, it is highly effective to prevent the progression of the disease. BJC says it will increase its treatments from 122 to 322 a week.

SSM Health is increasing its treatments from 50 to120 a week.

“A lot of it has to do with the Delta variant that blew through Missouri and increased the infection rates of COVID for our community. And with patients getting COVID, even if they were vaccinated, they needed an option to help decrease the severity of their COVID symptoms,” said Joe Buchanan, pharmacy director at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital.

To confirm eligibility for treatment and to make an appointment, call 314-989-6050.