SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Hospital warns about dangers of kids and swimming

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – As we head into Memorial Day weekend, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital is issuing a warning about the danger of children and swimming.

Memorial Day is the day when many swimming pools open for the season. For kids, playing in or around water is one of the joys of summer. But it comes with risks.

Two children have died while swimming in area rivers this month. A 17-year-old boy from Bourbon, Missouri drowned in the Meramec River in Franklin County. And an 11-year-old boy drowned in the Big River in Jefferson County. He was wearing a safety vest, got stuck on a log, and went under.

“So being in a boat or swimming far away from the shore, you don’t know what the riptides are going to be,” said Lori Winkler, Safe Kids St. Louis program coordinator. “You don’t know what the underneath is and it’s going to be very difficult for the group to see somebody go down.”

Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children ages 1-4 and the drowning can happen in less than 60 seconds.

“The most important thing to do is for parents the number one thing is they have to supervise their children at all vicinities,” Winkler said. “If those children are inexperienced and especially are youth, babies, and toddlers, they need to maintain within arm’s length.”

Winkler said adults and children should learn to swim, learn CPR, always wear a life vest, and it’s important designate a water watcher.

“Someone is assigned this water watcher card. They wear this for 15 minutes and now the next person in my group, they’re the ones responsible for direct supervision for those group of children,” she said.

For more information on water safety for children, call SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital at 314-678-5474.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News