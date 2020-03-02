SSM Health doctor reacts to surgeon general’s call to stop buying face masks to prevent coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The US Surgeon General has a simple request for Americans who are concerned about the spread of the coronavirus. Dr. Jerome Adams sent out a tweet saying, "seriously people – stop buying masks!"

"They are not effective in preventing general public from catching coronavirus.”

Dr. Alex LaCasse and infectious disease specialists agree with the surgeon general and emphasized it’s important how a surgical mask or the N95 mask fit over the nose and mouth to be effective.

LeCasse says the mask is designed for sick people to wear so they don't spread their illness to others or healthcare workers treating them. The N95 mask is recommended by the CDC but Dr. LaCasse says those masks have to be custom-fit to get the proper seal on the face. He says a surgical mask won't entirely provide protection against the coronavirus.

The high demand and shortage of face masks may mean healthcare providers can't get them to sick patients who really need them.

“You do not have to go to the store and buy a mask and make sure you wear them wherever you go,” LaCasse said. “If you think about it, do we do it when we have the flu in season and, right now, we have much more of the flu than we have coronavirus and I don't see anybody walking around with a mask. Now, if you're ill that's a different story."

The doctor says coronavirus could last up to two weeks in your system but it will pass 98 percent of the time. If you have fever, cough, and shortness of breath, you’re advised to stay home. Of course, the best prevention method is to wash your hands properly.