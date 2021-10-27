SSM Health gets $5.3M grant to help those affected by Bridgeton landfill

ST. LOUIS- SSM Health is getting a large grant to create a health care partnership to help those affected by the Bridgeton Landfill.

This gives access to health care services for up to 70,000 people living near the radioactive site. The grant is being furnished by the Bridgeton Landfill Community Project Fund, which is held and administered by the St. Louis Community Foundation.

It was developed in response to the needs of Bridgeton-area residents.

“This connection for health and healing grant is tremendously impactful for our community. This $5.3 million over 5 years ensures that the folks within the four-mile radius of Depaul Hospital have access, greater access to the care they need,” said Tina Garrison, SSM President DePaul Hospital.

SSM says some of the ways it is providing that care is through roving clinics, food pantries in schools, and shelters.



The work on this grant has been going on for a few years as the community partnership has been growing and forming.

Funded by a $12.5 million legal settlement between the State of Missouri, Republic Services, Allied Services and Bridgeton Landfill, Inc., the Bridgeton Fund was established at the St. Louis Community Foundation in 2018. Its mission is to promote community betterment and well-being for those living within a four-mile radius of the landfill. To date, 55 nonprofits have received grants from the fund.