ST. LOUIS — Today, October 7, SSM Health Medical Group is hosting a drive-through flu clinic at four locations in the St. Louis area. The clinic will operate from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

Flu shots will be available at the following addresses:

5252 S Lindbergh in South County

1120 Shackleford Road in Florissant

1035 Bellevue Ave. in West Saint Louis

1603 Wentzville Parkway in Wentzville

While the Medical Group encourages you to schedule an appointment, it’s not mandatory. If you wish to make an appointment, you can do so by calling 314-955-9600.