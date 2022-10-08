ST. LOUIS – Doctors are bracing for a potentially active flu season, and on Saturday, SSM Health is offering free shots.

The free flu clinics are taking place at the following hospital campus locations: SSM Health, St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, SSM Health DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Clinics will be held from 8:00 a.m. until noon. There are also several drive-thru locations.

Keep in mind at the drive-thru flu clinics they will bill your insurance, or you can self-pay.

There’s one happening on 5252 South Lindbergh in South County, and another one on 1120 Shackleford Road in Florissant. There’s one at 1035 Bellevue Avenue in St. Louis, and another at 400 First Capitol Drive in St. Charles, and a vaccination drive-thru at 1603 Wentzville Parkway.

These will be going on every Saturday through November 5.