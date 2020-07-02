Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,017 deaths/ 21,927 cases IL: 6,951 deaths/ 144,013 cases.
SSM Health Medical Minute – 6 ways Cardinal Glennon is keeping pediatric clinics safe

Missouri

ST. LOUIS – SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital remains open for pediatric clinics with a strong focus to keep patients safe.

Interim Chief of Nursing Michelle Romano says they have six steps that are now intertwined with the clinical expertise to assure patients they are safe when they come to the hospital for appointments.

You can safely seek medical care and protect yourself from exposure to COVID-19. The safety precautions and infection control measures are in place at Cardinal Glennon and all SSM Health facilities to limit the risk of exposure. Michelle Romano say they include:

  • Screening/testing of all patients prior to their scheduled procedures
  • Strict visitor policy to limit unnecessary traffic in our facilities
  • Entrance screening for all employees, patients, and visitors to our facilities; hand sanitation is required
  • Adherence to all CDC guidelines and protocols regarding appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) for providers and staff
  • Requiring all employees, patients, and visitors to wear masks or other face coverings when they enter our facilities
  • Enhanced cleaning/disinfection processes in our clinics, hospitals and surgery centers
  • Plexiglass barriers at check-in and registration to ensure appropriate distancing
  • Realigned waiting room seating to ensure appropriate physical distancing
  • Discontinuation of public water fountains

Michelle says don’t delay care. Schedule your appointments today. Just click here to learn more.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs Wednesdays on KPLR 11 at 7pm and FOX 2 News at 9pm.

