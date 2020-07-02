SSM Health Medical Minute – 6 ways Cardinal Glennon is keeping pediatric clinics safe

ST. LOUIS – SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital remains open for pediatric clinics with a strong focus to keep patients safe.

Interim Chief of Nursing Michelle Romano says they have six steps that are now intertwined with the clinical expertise to assure patients they are safe when they come to the hospital for appointments.

You can safely seek medical care and protect yourself from exposure to COVID-19. The safety precautions and infection control measures are in place at Cardinal Glennon and all SSM Health facilities to limit the risk of exposure. Michelle Romano say they include:

Screening/testing of all patients prior to their scheduled procedures

Strict visitor policy to limit unnecessary traffic in our facilities

Entrance screening for all employees, patients, and visitors to our facilities; hand sanitation is required

Adherence to all CDC guidelines and protocols regarding appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) for providers and staff

Requiring all employees, patients, and visitors to wear masks or other face coverings when they enter our facilities

Enhanced cleaning/disinfection processes in our clinics, hospitals and surgery centers

Plexiglass barriers at check-in and registration to ensure appropriate distancing

Realigned waiting room seating to ensure appropriate physical distancing

Discontinuation of public water fountains

Michelle says don't delay care. Schedule your appointments today.

