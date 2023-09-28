ST. LOUIS – SSM Health is building a new Cardinal Glennon pediatric hospital to eventually replace the current location.

The new building will be built just north of the St. Louis University Hospital. It will include more than 200 in-patient beds over 14 stories.

The new facility will also include more spaces for family, and more technology-based activities for children seeking treatment.

“This investment will ensure we’re able to continue meeting the evolving needs of our community’s most vulnerable infants, children and adolescents for future generations,” said Laura S. Kaiser, FACHE, President and CEO of SSM Health.

When Cardinal Glennon opened in 1956, it was the nation’s first free-standing, not-for-profit Catholic children’s hospital. It provided a much-needed beacon of hope and healing for children and families across St. Louis and beyond.

The new hospital plans to expand upon technology and services currently offered at Cardinal Glennon and could open as soon as 2027.