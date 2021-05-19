SSM Health sponsors softball tournament for local first responders

BRIDGETON, Mo. – A great Wednesday for a softball tournament and a big relief for these medical men and women.

“This is just our annual EMS Week softball week tournament and we’ve had this for the past 15 years here at BMAC,” said Helen Sandkuhl, administrative director of emergency medical services at SSM Health.

SSM Health is the sponsor of EMS Week and this tourney.

Doctors and nurses, paramedics, firefighters, and hospital employees took to the fields at the Bridgeton Municipal Athletic Complex on Wednesday. Hospitals and support staff also provided snacks and goodies for the 32 teams.

“Yes, I’ve been involved for many years and come out and support our guys,” said Fire Chief Steve Olshwanger, Maryland Heights Fire Protection District. “I come out and support our guys. We have several of our younger paramedic fire fighters that come out and have a team. It’s a great day just to get away from all the craziness we’ve been involved with in the past year. SSM is phenomenal at putting this on every year and it’s just a fun day.”

COVID-19 canceled the 2020 series of games. But with vaccinations aplenty, teams took advantage of the great weather to get together with old friends and colleagues outdoors.

“It’s been very strenuous with these guys,” Sandkuhl said. “They’re working short. A lot of these guys have had COVID themselves. They’re still recovering and that’s why it’s so important we all get together and we’re able to celebrate EMS week and we’re able to celebrate life.”