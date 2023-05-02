FENTON, Mo. – Trying to kick the habit? SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton wants to help you stop smoking.

They’re holding a ‘Nicotine Cessation Program’ Tuesday. Smokers will create their own personal plan to quit, deal with withdrawal, cravings, and learn about medication and therapies to help replace nicotine.

SSM Health recommends family and friends join their loved ones who are trying to quit smoking to offer support. The program meets every Tuesday, starting Tuesday, May 2, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. classes are free.

You can register at for the event here.