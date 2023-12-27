ST. LOUIS – Union nurses at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital are beginning a two-day strike on Wednesday.

It starts at 7:00 a.m. In a statement, SSM Health says it has a plan in place to ensure there is no disruption in hospital care. They plan to bring in nurses from staffing agencies to fill in.

The union says it gave the hospital notice of the strike on December 15 so that it could prepare.

‘National Nurses United’ has been in negotiations for a new labor agreement with SSM since May. They’re concerned about patient care, safe staffing, and workplace violence.

They held a 24-hour strike in September.