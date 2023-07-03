ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Dozens of people evacuated from a St. Ann apartment building early Monday morning because of a broken pipe.

Firefighters said a sprinkler pipe broke on the sixth floor of the ‘St. Ana Apartments,’ causing flooding all the way down to the basement. Anyone under the sixth floor was forced to leave.

Firefighters are working with the city to make sure those people have somewhere to go.

“So we’ll work with St. Ann City and try and find a place for these people to go until it can get cleaned up – mainly it’s just dealing with the people and making sure they’re taken care of at this time.” Community Fire Protection District Batallion Chief John Duffey said.

The people who are displaced were reportedly taken to the St. Ann Community Center. Firefighters explained that the apartment building is stable and their main concern is making sure the water isn’t creating any electricity hazards.