ST. LOUIS – St. Louis county law enforcement has been training to prepare for active shooter crises.

St. Charles County Police Department officers have gone through several Multi-Assault Counter-Terrorism Action Capabilities (MACTAC) that involve real-life situations to prevent hesitation if a mass shooting is to occur. Nearly 700 officers in the area have participated in the 10-hour courses where regular training updates keep officers’ skills sharpened and acting fast is their main priority.

“We’re trying to teach our officers to think on their feet and be prepared for that chaos to the best of their abilities,” Officer Barry Bayles said.