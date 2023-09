ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The city of St. Charles goes to court against Ameren.

They’re asking for a temporary restraining order to stop Ameren from building an extraction well at its Huster Road substation. City leaders say that’s the source of years of groundwater contamination of the St. Charles water supply.

Earlier this year, St. Charles shut down all of its water wells and bought drinking water from the city of St. Louis. FOX 2 has been unable to reach Ameren for comment so far.