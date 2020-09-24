St. Charles attempts to control partiers coming from St. Louis and St. Louis County

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Due to COVID-19 restrictions in St. Louis and St. Louis County, St. Charles is having trouble keeping partiers away.

Authorities and bar owners are working to try and get a handle on the situation.

St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer says COVID-19 restrictions on establishments in the St. Louis area are pushing people out to bars on St. Charles Main Street.

Borgmeyer says busloads are coming from all around St. Louis to drop off mass partiers. Many of them are trying to get into the nightclubs to dance.

He also said police officers patrolling the area have tripled from four to 12 over the past five months, at a cost to taxpayers of $77,000 just in overtime.

Along with the increased patrols, Borgmeyer says the owners of three of the main bars there have agreed to suspend dancing, for now, to try and help control the crowds.

Mayor Borgmeyer says for now bars can stay open until their regular time.

Dancing is the only thing impacted at this point along with the DJ music that goes with it.