LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – A 5-year-old boy from St. Charles, Missouri, died Sunday after falling out of a tractor he was riding.

According to a crash report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 1:05 p.m. on Apex Lane, approximately half a mile north of Marre Road, in Lincoln County.

State law enforcement claims a 59-year-old Foley, Missouri, man as driving a John Deere 8230 on a gravel roadway on private property. The child was a passenger on the tractor.

The door on the tractor was ajar, and at some point, the child fell from the vehicle and was run over.

Lincoln County EMS pronounced the boy dead just after 1:25 p.m.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office assisted state police in the investigation.