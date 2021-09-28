St. Charles business owner sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The owner of a company that produced mass mailers was sentenced Monday to more than a year in federal prison for tax fraud.

According to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, Ramsey Windsor was convicted in May 2021 of two counts of assisting in the preparation of false tax returns.

During trial, prosecutors showed that large sums of money were deposited into Windsor’s personal bank account between 2013 and 2014. The funds, which were business receipts, came from just one client.

Windsor did not report the majority of that money on his tax returns, meaning he underreported his gross income on tax documentation in 2013 and 2014.

Windsor was sentenced to 18 months and ordered to pay restitution of $304,296.