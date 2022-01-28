St. Charles business owner sentenced to three years for tax crimes

ST. LOUIS – A man who owned an auto warranty company in St. Charles was recently sentenced to three years in prison for tax crimes.

In October 2021, Gary D. Primm, Jr., was found guilty of two counts of tax evasion and one count of failure to file an income tax return, according to a press release by the United States Attorney’s Office.

In 2014, his business, United Auto Defense, LLC, had a taxable income in excess of $620,000 and did not file an income tax return. In 2014 and 2015, Primm received an income of more than $1 million from his business and did not pay personal income taxes.

The press release states that Primm redirected United Auto Defense funds to a nominee bank account instead of his personal bank account, and filed false IRS forms in an effort to avoid paying taxes. He then used funds from the nominee bank account to pay for personal expenses.

“Mr. Primm’s deliberate attempt to evade paying taxes on his income was a violation of an obligation we all have to pay our fair share of taxes,” said IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher, St. Louis Field Office.

“IRS-CI is committed to enforcing the nation’s tax laws so the system is fair for all taxpayers. This sentence shows there are consequences for criminals who attempt to cheat the system.”

The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorneys Kyle T. Bateman and John Ware handled the matter for the United States Attorney’s Office.